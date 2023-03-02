Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.