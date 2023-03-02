Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after acquiring an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

