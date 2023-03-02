Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,743 shares of company stock worth $2,386,951 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

