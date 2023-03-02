Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 577 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

