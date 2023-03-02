Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 60 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

WTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,426.57 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,030.38 and a twelve month high of $1,560.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,458.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,385.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

