Pictet Asset Management SA Buys New Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 112.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 596.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Alteryx Company Profile

Shares of AYX opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.