Pictet Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 11,809 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after buying an additional 732,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 122.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 619,560 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,465 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

