Pictet Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 6,205 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 101.62%.

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,800 shares of company stock worth $10,706,468 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

