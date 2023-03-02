Pictet Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 8,104 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rambus by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

