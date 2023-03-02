Pictet Asset Management SA Buys Shares of 9,755 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

