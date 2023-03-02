Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 698.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,016 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $13,630,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $8,955,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

