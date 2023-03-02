Pictet Asset Management SA Has $201,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $4,133,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 291,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

NYSE CHPT opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

