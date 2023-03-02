Pictet Asset Management SA Has $259,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.79.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

