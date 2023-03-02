Pictet Asset Management SA Has $272,000 Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

