Pictet Asset Management SA Has $282,000 Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

