Pictet Asset Management SA Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 51.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 93.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,196,000 after buying an additional 166,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

