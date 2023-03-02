Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.