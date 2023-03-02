Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $204,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.