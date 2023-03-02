Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $204,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprout Social Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPT stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
