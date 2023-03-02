Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $205,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $2,121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $6,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

