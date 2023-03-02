Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $207,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 26.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

About Lithium Americas

Shares of LAC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.52. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $40.39.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

