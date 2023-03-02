Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $215,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $144.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

