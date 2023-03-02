Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $233,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MMSI opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.