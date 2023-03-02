Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $296,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

