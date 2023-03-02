Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New $218,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.