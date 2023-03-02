Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New $218,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WWE opened at $83.67 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.