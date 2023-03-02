Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New $252,000 Investment in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $289,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

