Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

