Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 1,780 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in OneMain were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in OneMain by 133.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OneMain by 29.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 282,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth $10,359,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $50.80.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

