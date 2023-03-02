Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $101.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

