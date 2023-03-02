Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

