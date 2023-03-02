Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases New Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Workiva by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Workiva by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Workiva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,471. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

