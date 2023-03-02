Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 4,213 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 256.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

BEAM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.68. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $75.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

