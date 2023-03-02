Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 5,743 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 53.3% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

EVH opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -176.30 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

