Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 391,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $1,377,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

