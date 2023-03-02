Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

