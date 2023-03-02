Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in RH were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 9.3% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $291.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $412.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $49,224,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,646,401. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

