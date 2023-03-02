Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

