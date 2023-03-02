Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

