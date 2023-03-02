Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 18,525 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

