Pictet Asset Management SA Takes $214,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.