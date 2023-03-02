Pictet Asset Management SA Takes Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,558 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 480,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

