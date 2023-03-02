Pictet Asset Management SA Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

