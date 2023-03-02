Pictet Asset Management SA Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 2.3 %

CROX opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.