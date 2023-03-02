Pictet Asset Management SA Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

NYSE:FN opened at $121.11 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

