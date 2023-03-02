Pictet Asset Management SA Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanmina by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.