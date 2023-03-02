Pictet Asset Management SA Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

