PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 1,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

