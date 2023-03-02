PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PowerUp Acquisition were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWUP. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $11,491,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,978,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 964,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 227,368 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,976,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

