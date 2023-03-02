Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Primo Water by 51.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 146,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,186,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after buying an additional 508,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Trading Down 2.3 %

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

