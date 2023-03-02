ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $19.51 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,951.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.